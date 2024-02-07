English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

Pannun ‘Murder-Plot’ Case: Czech Court Temporarily Halts Nikhil Gupta's Extradition Proceedings

Gupta faces charges linked to the alleged assassination attempt of Pannun that was thwarted in 2023.

Digital Desk
BIG BREAKING: GS Pannun Issues Fresh Threat On Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha, Calls Muslims To Oppose
BIG BREAKING: GS Pannun Issues Fresh Threat On Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha, Calls Muslims To Oppose | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Czech Republic on Tuesday temporarily halted  the extradition proceedings of Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national who has been accused of involvement in a plot to assassinate Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun residing in New York City. In a statement, the Czech Justice Ministry spokesperson Vladimir Repka informed about decision saying that the extradition proceedings “are suspended until the Constitutional Court decides on the Constitutional complaint,” according to reports. 

Gupta faces charges linked to the alleged assassination attempt of Pannun that was thwarted in 2023. He was  indicted by the US court. His extradition was halted after he appealed to Czech's Constitutional Court to stop the transfer to the United States. A lower court in Prague, initially, approved Gupta’s extradition to the US in November 2023 but he appealed the decision in the country's High Court. The court then upheld the January 2024 verdict prompting Gupta to take the case to the Constitutional Court that decided to halt the extradition temporarily. 

Advertisement

Gupta will not evade extradition altogether

The details of Gupta’s Constitutional complaint submitted to the court has not been disclosed as it could hinder the legality of his potential extradition. Czech Constitutional Court’s ruling will hold weight on Gupta's future and the case's trajectory. The case outlines the challenges of the extradition internationally that takes into account human rights abuses. Both the US and India are closely watching the developments as Gupta will not evade extradition but has got some relief. The final decision on the US extradition of the 52-year-old Indian man will be pronouned by Justice Minister Pavel Blazek and all parties will be informed of the same.

Advertisement

Gupta was apprehended in June as United States accused him of colluding with the US government to hath conspiracy to assassinate new York City resident who belongs to the separatist Khalistani faction that demands for a sovereign territory in northern India. Th group is designated as “terrorist” by India.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement