The Czech Republic on Tuesday temporarily halted the extradition proceedings of Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national who has been accused of involvement in a plot to assassinate Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun residing in New York City. In a statement, the Czech Justice Ministry spokesperson Vladimir Repka informed about decision saying that the extradition proceedings “are suspended until the Constitutional Court decides on the Constitutional complaint,” according to reports.

Gupta faces charges linked to the alleged assassination attempt of Pannun that was thwarted in 2023. He was indicted by the US court. His extradition was halted after he appealed to Czech's Constitutional Court to stop the transfer to the United States. A lower court in Prague, initially, approved Gupta’s extradition to the US in November 2023 but he appealed the decision in the country's High Court. The court then upheld the January 2024 verdict prompting Gupta to take the case to the Constitutional Court that decided to halt the extradition temporarily.

Gupta will not evade extradition altogether

The details of Gupta’s Constitutional complaint submitted to the court has not been disclosed as it could hinder the legality of his potential extradition. Czech Constitutional Court’s ruling will hold weight on Gupta's future and the case's trajectory. The case outlines the challenges of the extradition internationally that takes into account human rights abuses. Both the US and India are closely watching the developments as Gupta will not evade extradition but has got some relief. The final decision on the US extradition of the 52-year-old Indian man will be pronouned by Justice Minister Pavel Blazek and all parties will be informed of the same.

Gupta was apprehended in June as United States accused him of colluding with the US government to hath conspiracy to assassinate new York City resident who belongs to the separatist Khalistani faction that demands for a sovereign territory in northern India. Th group is designated as “terrorist” by India.