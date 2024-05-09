Russia rejected US' claims of the involvement of Indian officials in the plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | Image:PTI

Moscow: Russia has dismissed the accusations leveled by the US against India regarding a foiled assassination attempt on Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Washington has not given any “credible information” or “evidence” so far.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova alleged that the US was trying to “unbalance the internal political situation” in India and “complicate” the ongoing general elections. She said, "According to the information we have, Washington has not yet provided any reliable evidence of the involvement of Indian citizens in the preparation of the murder of a certain GS Pannun. Speculation on this topic in the absence of evidence is unacceptable."

She said that the US does not understand the national mentality, as well as the historical context of the development of the Indian state and it disrespects India as a state.

"Regular unfounded accusations by the United States against New Delhi (we see that they groundlessly accuse not only India but also many other states) of violating religious freedoms are a reflection of the United States' misunderstanding of the national mentality, the historical context of the development of the Indian state and disrespect for India as a state . I am sure that this also comes from the neocolonial mentality, the mentality of the colonial period, the period of the slave trade, and imperialism," she said.

"This does not only apply to India. The reason is the desire to unbalance the internal political situation in India in order to complicate the general parliamentary elections taking place in the country. Of course, this is part of interference in India's internal affairs," she added.

Last month, the External Affairs Ministry had rejected a report in The Washington Post naming Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) official's involvement in the alleged post to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US.

Describing it as an "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputation on a "serious matter" that is under investigation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the US media report was "speculative and irresponsible".

Pannun, a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, is the founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an outfit banned by India for its alleged anti-national activities under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. In 2020, Pannun was labelled as a terrorist under the provisions of the UAPA as well.

Earlier in November, the US Justice Department unsealed an indictment against an Indian national for his alleged involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate Pannun.

