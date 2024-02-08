Advertisement

Papua New Guinea: At least 15 people have died during a night of violent riots in Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby, police have told reporters. The country located in the Australian continent has been hit by riots after police went on strike over pay, with properties in the capital, Port Moresby, being attacked and set on fire.

Commenting on the situation, Prime Minister James Marape said the "lawlessness" would "not be tolerated", after angry crowds looted shops and torched buildings throughout Wednesday evening.

Buildings were burnt and looters targeted shops around Papua New Guinea's capital after a pay dispute involving the nation's security forces sparked angry protests. Police in the Pacific Island nation have struggled with a surge in violent crime over the past year. Police had begun a strike on Wednesday morning after finding a cut in their pay packets.

Soldiers, police officers and prison staff staged a peaceful protest in the morning of January 10, after noticing their pay had been docked without explanation. But by the afternoon, pockets of unrest had spread through the capital Port Moresby.