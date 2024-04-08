×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 07:40 IST

Paris Explosion: Three Killed in Apartment Fire, Cause of Blast Not Known Yet

Three people were killed in an explosion followed by a blaze in an eight-storey building in Paris. The origin of the blast, however, remains unknown as of now

Reported by: Digital Desk
After an explosion and fire at an apartment building in France, 3 people are reportedly dead
After an explosion and fire at an apartment building in France, 3 people are reportedly dead | Image:X
Paris Apartment Fire: Three people were killed in an explosion followed by a blaze in an eight-storey building in Paris on Sunday evening. The origin of the blast, however, remains unknown as of now. The building is located in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, and according to initial information, an explosion whose origin remains to be determined was heard before a fire broke out on the 7th floor of a building on Rue de Charonne.

"The neighbors do not understand what could have triggered this explosion, because there is no gas in the building," Luc Lebon, deputy mayor of the 11th arrondissement.

Nevertheless, despite the building's residents' denials, the authorities have not ruled out the gas trail.

An investigation into the incident has been opened for "destruction by fire or dangerous means" and "involuntary homicide", and detectives from the capital's 2nd judicial police district were assigned to look into the cause of the explosion, according to the public prosecutor.

Following the blast, the occupants of the neighbouring buildings were also evacuated. They later returned to their homes.

Further details are awaited.

This is the third time in just a few years that an explosion inside a structure has struck the capital, killing multiple people.

On January 12, 2019, an explosion hit Rue de Trevise, in which four people died.

Whereas, last year, on June 21, 2023, 277 rue Saint-Jacques was blown up, as a result of which three people lost their lives. 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 07:40 IST

