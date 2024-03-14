×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 9th, 2022 at 13:58 IST

Paris trial for 2009 plane crash that left 152 dead, 1 alive

Paris trial for 2009 plane crash that left 152 dead, 1 alive

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Paris, May 9 (AP) The lone survivor of a 2009 plane crash that killed 152 other people is expected to attend the trial of Yemen's main airline which is opening Monday in Paris.

At just 12 years old, Bahia Bakari clung to floating debris from the plane for 11 hours in the Indian Ocean before being rescued. She called it “a miracle.” Now 25, she recently told France 3 television she would attend the trial with both “apprehension” and “relief.” The trial is needed to “finally know the truth,” said Bakari, who lost her mother in the crash.

Advertisement

The company, Yemenia, has been charged with “manslaughter and unintentional injuries” in the case. It has denied responsibility.

The 2009 Yemenia flight left from Paris before picking up other passengers in the southern French city of Marseille. It made a stopover in Sanaa, Yemen, where 142 passengers and 11 crew members boarded another plane to continue the journey to Moroni, the Comoros capital. During the landing in strong winds, the aging Airbus A310 crashed about 15 kilometers (9 miles) off the Comorian coast on June 30, 2009.

Advertisement

Yemenia is being tried in Paris over Bakari's injuries and the deaths of 65 French citizens. The company is facing a fine of up to 225,000 euros (USD 237,000). There are 560 plaintiffs in the case.

Most of the passengers onboard were from Comoros.

Advertisement

In 2015, the company was ordered in civil proceedings by two French courts to pay more than 30 million euros ($31.6 million) to the victims' families, who deplored the slowness of the procedure between France and the Comoros, a former colony that became independent in 1975.

In 2018, a confidential agreement was signed between Yemenia and 835 beneficiaries, who had to wait several more years to receive compensation.

Advertisement

Bakari said the crash was a surprise.

“We were told that we were going to land and there were jolts in the plane,” Bakari told France 3 during the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the tragedy. “No one seemed worried. Before the crash, my mother just said to me Did you fasten your seatbelt?'" The plane then crashed into the ocean.

Advertisement

"I wake up in the water. It's dark. There are cries, people calling for help, crying. I also called for help,” Bakari remembered.

After studying the plane's black boxes, French aviation investigators from the BEA (Bureau of Investigations and Analysis) found that pilot error was the cause of the crash. They said “the accident is not explained by a technical problem or by an explosion.” The agency wrote “the accident was due to inappropriate actions by the crew on the flight commands, which brought the plane into a stall.” The investigators noted that “several other factors also contributed to the accident," including windy conditions at the airport "and the lack of training or briefing of the crew before operating the flight to Moroni," an airport classified as having difficult landing conditions.

Advertisement

Still, the tragedy did not prevent Bakari from flying again “several times.” “I tell myself there's little chance it will happen to me a second time," she told France 3. (AP) PMS PMS

Advertisement

Published May 9th, 2022 at 13:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

goregon fire

fire in goregaon

a few seconds ago
Sarfaraz Khan's Apologetic Response to Sunil Gavaskar's Guidance

Sarfaraz Khan's Apology

a few seconds ago
Summer shirts for men

Fashionable Summer Shirts

a few seconds ago
rani mukherji

Rani Mukerji talks about

a minute ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's 24 Hours In UK

4 minutes ago
Umpiring howler in CK Nayudu Trophy final

Umpiring howler

4 minutes ago
The symbol of United Nations displayed outside the Secretariat Building.

India improves in UN rank

5 minutes ago
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth to Thalapathy

5 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Rahul Dravid

Agarkar's push for Jurel

6 minutes ago
Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring

7 minutes ago
Bengaluru water crisis

Bengaluru Water Crisis

7 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Apple

Apple iPhone 11 rumours,

8 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting is on the 4th spot with 30 centuries from 375 ODI matches.

IPL 2024 Coaches List

9 minutes ago
Amit Shah and Arvind Kejriwal

Shah Vs Kejriwal

10 minutes ago
Is gifting pets a good idea?

Tips For Pet Hydration

11 minutes ago
Telangana CM

Telangana CM KCR meet

11 minutes ago
Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners

AFC Cup: Tussle breaks

12 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Centre transfers Air India building to Maharashtra govt

    Business News5 hours ago

  4. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo