Passenger Delays China Southern Airlines Flight After Allegedly Tossing Coins Into Engine
A China Southern Airlines flight was delayed for four hours after a passenger threw coins in the engine.
An incident has been reported from China Southern Airlines, which was scheduled to depart at 10 a.m. local time from Sanya to Beijing on March 6. The flight but got late for four hours due to a passenger. As reported, a passenger allegedly threw some coins into the aircraft’s engine, which caused a delay.
The video footage circulated on various state media platforms captured a flight attendant from Flight CZ8805 questioning the passenger accused of tossing coins into the engine. The attendant asked how many coins had been thrown in, to which the passenger responded, "Three to five."
Although China Southern Airlines confirmed the discovery of coins during security checks, they did not specify the exact number. However, the airline assured the public that a thorough safety inspection was conducted, ensuring there were no safety issues before takeoff.
"The aircraft maintenance staff conducted a comprehensive safety inspection and determined that there were no safety issues before takeoff," as reported by the local media and the airline's customer service.
The flight eventually departed for Beijing at 2:16 p.m., with the disruptive passenger being escorted away by airport police.
In response to the incident, China Southern Airlines issued a warning via their Weibo account, addressing the concerning trend of "uncivilized behaviors." They emphasized that throwing coins at an aircraft poses a serious threat to aviation safety and will result in appropriate consequences.
