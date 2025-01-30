Published 10:02 IST, January 30th 2025
Washington DC Plane Crash: 18 Bodies Recovered From Potomac River, Search Ops Underway | LIVE
13:08 IST, January 30th 2025
Officials declined to comment on the condition of aircraft
D.C. Mayor Muriel declined to comment on the condition of aircraft, which remains submerged in the Potomac River.
12:43 IST, January 30th 2025
"The water we are operating in is about 80 feet deep..." says Chief
Washington DC plane crash live update: On rescue operations, John Donnelly, Chief DC Fire and EMS Chief says, "The challenges are excess. The water we are operating in is about 80 feet deep. There is wind and pieces of ice out there. It's dangerous and hard to work in... The water is dark and murky and it is a very tough condition for divers to dive in..."
12:35 IST, January 30th 2025
‘We don’t know yet,’ fire chief says of possible survivors
“I can’t say anything about the rescue operation right now,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said as reporters continued to press for updates on the passengers.
She also declined to comment on the condition of aircraft, which remains submerged in the Potomac River.
Asked if there are any survivors, Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly responded: “We don’t know yet. But we’re working.”
12:10 IST, January 30th 2025
Reagan National Airport will reopen at 11 a.m. (EST) Thursday
The Federal Aviation Administration made the announcement after previously saying it would be closed until 5 a.m. Friday.
11:51 IST, January 30th 2025
300 responders working on search-and-rescue operation, says DC Fire Chief
There are currently about 300 responders working in a search-and-rescue operation at the Potomac River, DC Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. said at a press conference at Reagan National Airport.
11:26 IST, January 30th 2025
Trump says collision ‘looks like it should have been prevented’
In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned the tactics of the military helicopter and the air traffic controllers — both agencies that report to him as the president.
Writing that the “airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach for an extended period of time” on a “CLEAR NIGHT,” Trump questioned, “why didn’t the helicopter go up or down or turn,” and “why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane.”
11:24 IST, January 30th 2025
NTSB team is heading to the crash site
A team from the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates aviation crashes, would arrive at the crash site overnight, the agency said.
11:05 IST, January 30th 2025
American Airlines CEO heading to DC
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom says he will be heading to Washington, DC, to assess the midair plane collision and support employees.
“Members of our Go Team will be on their way to Washington DC and I’ll be heading there shortly as well,” Isom said in a video message.
The airline has also set up a helpline for friends and family at 1-800-679-8215.
10:51 IST, January 30th 2025
American Airlines issues tollfree helpline number
American Airlines has issued a toll-free number: 800-679-8215. Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers.
10:51 IST, January 30th 2025
Washington plane crash horror leaves 18 dead
10:34 IST, January 30th 2025
Helicopter was on training flight
The U.S. Army said the helicopter that collided with a passenger jet was a UH-60 Blackhawk based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. A crew of three soldiers were onboard the helicopter, an Army official said. The helicopter was on a training flight.
10:21 IST, January 30th 2025
At least 2 bodies found after American Airlines plane with 64 on board crashes near Reagan National Airport DC
At least two bodies have been pulled from the water, and authorities are still searching for additional victims. The collision involved a regional jet operated by PSA Airlines, flying under American Airlines, and a Sikorsky H-60 Army Blackhawk helicopter, both of which crashed near the airport. Rescue teams are working overnight to locate as many as 60 people potentially involved in the incident.
10:13 IST, January 30th 2025
No response from helicopter after air traffic control warning
Less than 30 seconds before the crash, an air traffic controller asks the helicopter if it has the arriving plane in sight: “PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?”
The controller makes another radio call to PAT25 moments later: “PAT 25 pass behind the CRJ.”
The two aircraft collide seconds later.
The audio from flight tracking sites doesn’t record any response from the helicopter, if any, to the warnings from air traffic control.
The plane’s radio transponder stopped transmitting about 2,400 feet (730 meters) short of the runway, roughly over the middle of the river.
10:08 IST, January 30th 2025
Trump on aircraft accident: ‘May God Bless their souls’
President Donald Trump says he’s been briefed on the ‘terrible accident’ at Reagan National Airport.
10:00 IST, January 30th 2025
Details on the passenger jet
American Airlines flight 5342 was inbound to Reagan National at an altitude of about 400 feet and a speed of about 140 miles per hour when it suffered a rapid loss of altitude over the Potomac River, according to data from its radio transponder.
The Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine jet was manufactured in 2004 and can be configured to carry up to 70 passengers.
10:00 IST, January 30th 2025
Trump is briefed on the crash
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the crash.
09:59 IST, January 30th 2025
Helicopter that collided with passenger jet was flown by Army
There was no immediate word on casualties or the cause of the collision, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington were halted as helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene in search of survivors. Inflatable rescue boats were launched into the Potomac River from a point near the airport along the George Washington Parkway, just north of the airport.
Updated 13:08 IST, January 30th 2025