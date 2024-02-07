English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Passengers Support Man Who Walks on Wing After Flight Delay

Passengers, venting their frustration, claimed that the airline kept them waiting for four hours without proper ventilation.

Is your flight canceled or delayed because of fog?
Representative image. | Image:Pexels
In an unusual incident at Mexico City International Airport, a frustrated passenger took matters into his own hands when he opened an emergency exit and walked onto the wing of a parked AeroMexico flight bound for Guatemala. The man, who acted after a four-hour delay, has gained support from fellow passengers who signed a statement emphasizing the challenging conditions they endured during the extended wait.

The airport authorities released a statement on Friday, acknowledging the incident. According to their account, the passenger opened the emergency door while the plane was stationary and standing at a remote position. The individual then walked on the wing before re-entering the cabin, ultimately not affecting the aircraft or other passengers.

Passengers were forced to wait for 4 hours without ventilation or water

According to a report from the Associated Press, passengers, venting their frustration, claimed that the airline kept them waiting for four hours without proper ventilation or water. As many as 77 passengers signed a statement expressing support for the man's actions. The handwritten note, shared on social media, mentioned that the passenger's actions were taken "to protect everyone, with the support of everyone."

The incident report filed with airport authorities confirmed the passengers' discontent and the subsequent disturbance. The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 8:45 a.m., experienced a maintenance alert, requiring the captain to return to the gate for necessary maintenance. The delayed departure, coupled with the alleged lack of air circulation, prompted the passenger to open the emergency door.

While the identity of the man remains undisclosed, and the airport authorities have not commented on potential charges, it is evident that the extended delay led to a rare and unexpected event that captured the attention of both passengers and onlookers.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

