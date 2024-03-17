×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

People Queue Outside Russian Embassy in Estonia to Vote in Presidential Election

The line of people swelled around midday and snaked for at least 200 meters (656 feet) around Tallinn's cobbled streets as Russians waited to file into embassy.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Russia Election Putin
A student leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a presidential election in Vladivostok, Russia. | Image:AP
Hundreds of people queued Sunday outside the Russian Embassy in Estonia's capital to vote in the Russian presidential election which is all but certain to extend Vladimir Putin's rule by another six years after a relentless crackdown on dissent.

The line of people swelled around midday and snaked for at least 200 meters (656 feet) around Tallinn's cobbled streets as Russians waited to file into the embassy. The election that began Friday has taken place in a tightly controlled environment where there are no real alternatives to Putin, no public criticism of him or his war in Ukraine.

Putin’s fiercest political foe, Alexei Navalny, died in an Arctic prison last month, and other critics are either in jail or in exile. Navalny's associates have urged those unhappy with Putin or the war to protest by coming to the polls at noon on Sunday, a strategy endorsed by Navalny shortly before his death.

Team Navalny described it as a success, releasing pictures and videos of people crowding near polling stations in cities across Russia around noon. It wasn’t possible to confirm if all the voters lining up outside the Embassy in Tallinn had responded to the protest call, but some people were queueing with anti-war banners.

A Russian citizen Masha Shevtsova (22), who moved to Estonia this year, came to the Embassy at noon to take part in the protest. She hoped that people who responded to the call of Navalny's team would be able to bring changes to her country.

"I believe that thanks to everyone who is staying here and taking part in the action (noon against Putin), there is a chance to change something," she said.

Another Russian citizen Alexander Kremnev (34) said coming to the protest was the way to manifest his position. "I have had no expectations for a long time. The important thing is to show my position and to show that something can be done and to try to do something," he told AP.

Voting is taking place at polling stations across the vast country’s 11 time zones, in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine, and online. More than 60% of eligible voters had cast ballots as of early Sunday. Huge lines also formed around noon outside Russian diplomatic missions in Berlin, Paris, Milan and other cities with large Russian communities.

(The Associated Press)

Published March 17th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

