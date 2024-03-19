×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

Peruvian President Under Investigation for Corruption, Failing to Declare Luxury Items

Boluarte has been photographed more than 20 times wearing a Rolex in the last year, according to the presidential photographic archive.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Dina Boluarte
Dina Boluarte, President of Peru. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Peru's Public Prosecutor's Office said on Monday it was investigating President Dina Boluarte for alleged corruption amid questions over her Rolex watch. The Public Prosecutor's Office said it was also investigating Boluarte for the possible crime of failing to properly declare an item.

On Friday, Boluarte evaded a question from the press on whether she had declared the watch in her list of assets, a duty of every public official. The president has said that the Rolex watch, with a value of up to 14,000 US dollars, was of "yesteryear."

Advertisement

Boluarte said that had worked since she was 18 years old and the item was "the fruit" of her efforts. Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén responded to the allegations on Monday and said that it was "the last time" he would answer a question from the press about the president's luxury watch, and said Boluarte had fully answered questions regarding the item.

Boluarte has been photographed more than 20 times wearing a Rolex in the last year, according to the presidential photographic archive. The last time was in February when she attended a ceremony in Peru's richest neighborhood, San Isidro.

Advertisement

"La Encerrona," which is broadcast on the Internet, reported last week that it reviewed more than 10,000 official photos from the government's freely accessible photographic archive since July 28, 2021, when Boluarte was sworn in as vice president and minister of social inclusion under then-president Pedro Castillo.

It also continued to review Boluarte's photos after she was sworn in on December 7, 2022, as president to replace Castillo. In the investigation "La Encerrona" counted that Boluarte wore at least 14 watches, highlighting the Rolex that she started to wear only in mid-2023.

Advertisement

As minister, Boluarte received a salary of US$ 8,136 per month, but when she assumed the presidency her income dropped to US$ 4,200 per month. The president, a 61-year-old lawyer, commented on Friday that she had entered "the government palace with clean hands and I will leave with clean hands...because it is in my DNA not to be corrupt."

In 2023, the president said from the presidential palace that during the political campaign that brought her to power, “she did not even have enough money for tickets.” Before becoming minister of social inclusion, Boluarte was a modest employee of a small district office of the National Identification Registry where she worked since 2007.

Advertisement

(The Associated Press)

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RCB new jersey

RCB's new jersey

3 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

MNS, BJP deal done?

3 minutes ago
China US

China warns US

4 minutes ago
ISRO to conduct second landing experiment of RLV

ISRO's Landing Experiment

9 minutes ago
IAF Carries Out Activation of Emergency Landing Strip On National Highway in Andhra Pradesh

IAF Emergency Landing

9 minutes ago
RCB unbox

Guard of honour

14 minutes ago
Thara Kalyan

Thara Loses Her Voice

16 minutes ago
Iranian girl gets engaged with Indian YouTuber in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

Seema Haider

16 minutes ago
Konark

Places To Visit In Konark

17 minutes ago
Nvidia expands its AI offerings with new software for easier AI integration

Nvidia expands its AI

18 minutes ago
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 in Lucknow

19 minutes ago
Congress appointed in-charges for 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh

LS Polls LIVE Updates

19 minutes ago
Unilever ice cream spin-off

Unilever Ice Cream

20 minutes ago
Cricketer R Ashwin Lauds Sri Leela

R Ashwin Lauds Sreeleela

20 minutes ago
rupee and dollar

Rupee declines 13 paise

21 minutes ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Direct tax collection

22 minutes ago
Which States Are Heading for Assembly Elections in 2024 | Full List Here

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

23 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

5 NYAY, 25 Guarantee

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo