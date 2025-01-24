Pete Hegseth, Trump’s Defence Secretary Nominee, Paid Settlement In Sexual Assault Case

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump's nominee for defence secretary, Pete Hegseth has reportedly confirmed to the Senate that he paid $50,000 to a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017. Reports suggested that Hegseth provided his responses during his Senate confirmation process.

His answers, which were shared with The Associated Press, came in response to additional questions from Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren as part of the vetting process for Hegseth's nomination. Hegseth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, declined to comment on the amount of the settlement on Thursday.

The woman had accused Hegseth of sexually assaulting her in a California hotel room in 2017. According to a police report, she claimed that Hegseth took her phone, blocked the door, and refused to let her leave. Hegseth denied the allegations, stating that the encounter was consensual. He has maintained that the accusations were false and said that he was fully cleared during an investigation.

The report released in November did not conclude that the allegations were false, but the police recommended that the case be forwarded to the Monterey County District Attorney's office for further review. In January 2018, the district attorney decided not to pursue charges, citing insufficient evidence.

The revelation of the payment comes as the Senate moved forward with Hegseth's nomination, which passed along a party-line vote. However, two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, voted against Hegseth, reflecting growing concerns over his past actions.