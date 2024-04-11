People gather in the aftermath of a shooting at an Eid-al-Fitr event in Philadelphia. | Image: AP

Philadelphia: At least three people were injured after rival groups exchanged gunfire during a joyful celebration of Eid, the end of Ramadan.

The incident occurred during an annual Eid al-Fitr event which was held outside a large mosque in the city's Parkside neighbourhood. The event came to a sudden end when around 30 shots rang out at about 2:30 pm, triggering panic among people gathered for safety, the Philadelphia police said.

Furthermore, five people including a 15-year-old boy have been taken into custody. The teen sustained leg and shoulder wounds when he was shot by police, authorities said adding that he was carrying a gun.

The Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel at a news conference said that the suspects include four males and a female.

Additionally, the officials reported that one man was shot in the stomach and a juvenile victim had a wound to the hand.

During the investigation, the police said the Clara Muhammad Square was strewn with debris including blankets, strollers, coolers and several shoes left behind by celebrants.

People said they were shocked that this kind of tragic accident happened during a religious event.

However, the motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

(Inputs from AP)