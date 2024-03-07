Advertisement

Viral Video: An old video has gone viral once more, acting as a warning that nature is dangerous and that doing something needlessly bold could land you in serious trouble.

A bison was spotted lounging on a bright, sunny day in a video that was uploaded to X (previously Twitter) and was captured in Yellowstone National Park. When witnesses halted their vehicles to take in the magnificent animals, it seemed like a Pitbull had a serious accident. The dog became puzzled and started running after the bison, who easily lifted him into the air with a simple head flick.

Pit bull attacks a bison and quickly finds out pic.twitter.com/URqbgqC0Jl — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) March 6, 2024

Although the dog escaped and was unharmed, things could have turned out far worse. It's actually a good thing the dog didn't stop to watch a mother grizzly bear and her cubs. Otherwise, it quickly would have become a delicious dinner. Of course, the lesson in life that each and every viewer takes away from the video is its greatest feature.

Perhaps the most amazing location in the entire Unites States (US) is Yellowstone National Park. You're sure to see something amazing no matter when you go or what time of year it is. You're getting a front-row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer, whether it's bison, wolves, elk, or bears.