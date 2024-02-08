Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

VIRAL | Ninja Delivery: Pizza Delivery Guy Gets Surprised By The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Upon reaching what appeared to be a typical apartment, the delivery guy swung open the door, expecting a hungry customer only to meet an unexpected sight.

Manasvi Asthana
Pizza Delivery Guy Gets Surprised By The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Pizza Delivery Guy Gets Surprised By The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles | Image:Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a surprising twist that has the potential to match the buzz of a viral video, a pizza delivery driver encountered a moment that is bound to stay etched in his memory. Upon reaching what appeared to be a typical apartment, the delivery guy swung open the door, expecting a hungry customer only to meet an unexpected sight – none other than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Approaching the door he walked up, rang the bell and patiently waited for the resident's response. To his surprise, the Ninja Turtles were positioned before him as the door opened. Caught off guard, the delivery executive's first instinct was to make a quick getaway. He indeed sprinted away briefly, only to be intercepted by onlookers who were witnessing this playful prank in action.

Advertisement

Coming back with a chuckle, the delivery boy despite lingering hesitations opted to embrace this unique opportunity. He retrieved his phone and started recording as he handed over the pizza to the unexpectedly entertaining quartet of Ninja Turtles.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user 'Heidi Mittleider' he wrote, "Real pizza delivery, dude reaction! He ran away! Surprise at the end!".

Advertisement

The video has garnered millions of views online, attracting numerous intriguing comments from viewers.

Advertisement

"Life is too short. We need to have fun every single minute!!!! This pizza guy was so smiley and happy. Good job, guys. I hope you also tipped him well," commented a user on the post.

"The manager would never believe him if he didn't grab his phone," another user added.

Advertisement

"Sooooo cool! My inner child would've geeked out!! My son would have loved this if he was still into Ninja Turtles," wrote a third user.

 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement