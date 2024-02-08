VIRAL | Ninja Delivery: Pizza Delivery Guy Gets Surprised By The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Advertisement

In a surprising twist that has the potential to match the buzz of a viral video, a pizza delivery driver encountered a moment that is bound to stay etched in his memory. Upon reaching what appeared to be a typical apartment, the delivery guy swung open the door, expecting a hungry customer only to meet an unexpected sight – none other than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Approaching the door he walked up, rang the bell and patiently waited for the resident's response. To his surprise, the Ninja Turtles were positioned before him as the door opened. Caught off guard, the delivery executive's first instinct was to make a quick getaway. He indeed sprinted away briefly, only to be intercepted by onlookers who were witnessing this playful prank in action.

Coming back with a chuckle, the delivery boy despite lingering hesitations opted to embrace this unique opportunity. He retrieved his phone and started recording as he handed over the pizza to the unexpectedly entertaining quartet of Ninja Turtles.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user 'Heidi Mittleider' he wrote, "Real pizza delivery, dude reaction! He ran away! Surprise at the end!".

The video has garnered millions of views online, attracting numerous intriguing comments from viewers.

"Life is too short. We need to have fun every single minute!!!! This pizza guy was so smiley and happy. Good job, guys. I hope you also tipped him well," commented a user on the post.

"The manager would never believe him if he didn't grab his phone," another user added.

"Sooooo cool! My inner child would've geeked out!! My son would have loved this if he was still into Ninja Turtles," wrote a third user.