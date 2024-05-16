Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at the assassination attempt on his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico. Condemning the attack on Slovakian PM Fico as a cowardly and dastardly act, Prime Minister Modi wished him a speedy recovery.

In a post on 'X', Modi said, "Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia's Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic."

Fico Out of Life-Threatening Condition

As per the latest updates, Slovakian PM Fico is out of life-threatening condition. Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday, but his deputy prime minister said he believed Fico would survive. “I guess in the end he will survive,” deputy PM Tomas Taraba said, adding: “He's not in a life-threatening situation at this moment.”

Doctors fought for Fico's life several hours after the pro-Russian leader (59), was hit in the abdomen, Defence Minister Robert Kalina told reporters at the hospital where Fico was being treated, reported AP.

What Happened?

Fico was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday after a political event in an attempted assassination that shocked the small country and reverberated across Europe. The pro-Russian leader, 59, was reported to be fighting for his life after being hit in the stomach.

The Slovakian prime minister had been greeting supporters at an event when the attempted assassination took place, shocking the country and reverberating across Europe weeks before an election.

