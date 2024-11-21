sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'Excellent Meeting': PM Meets Caribbean Leaders at India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana to Enhance Ties

Published 06:48 IST, November 21st 2024

'Excellent Meeting': PM Meets Caribbean Leaders at India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana to Enhance Ties

The prime minister arrived in Guyana earlier in the day -- the first visit by an Indian head of the state to the country in more than 50 years.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Narendra Modi