Published 06:48 IST, November 21st 2024
'Excellent Meeting': PM Meets Caribbean Leaders at India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana to Enhance Ties
The prime minister arrived in Guyana earlier in the day -- the first visit by an Indian head of the state to the country in more than 50 years.
World News
4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
'Excellent Meeting': PM Meets Caribbean Leaders at India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana to Enhance Ties | Image: X/@narendramodi
