PM Modi Says Trump Holds ‘Copyright’ on the Word ‘Deal’

New Delhi, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a joint press conference at the White House on Thursday asserted that US President Donald Trump is the only person in the world who holds the “copyright” to the word “deal.”

The remark came after PM Modi was asked about potential business deals discussed with Elon Musk, the world's richest man and a close ally of Trump.

“I have known Elon Musk for a long time. Even before I became prime minister, when I was the chief minister of Gujarat, I knew him,” PM Modi said. “Today, he came to meet me with his family, including his children, and we had a casual conversation in a family setting.”

However, it was PM Modi’s lighthearted comment about Trump that caught attention. “As far as the word ‘deal’ is concerned, I believe that the copyright for the word belongs to just one person in the entire world, and that person's name is Trump,” he added, drawing a smile from those in attendance.

Musk, accompanied by his three young children, was seen arriving at the Blair House, the official guest house of the US President, where the meeting with PM Modi took place. Alongside Musk, Neuralink director Shivon Zilis was also present.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement following the meeting, highlighting that the discussions between PM Modi and Musk focused on strengthening collaborations between Indian and US entities in areas such as innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

After the meeting, PM Modi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a brief reflection on the talks. "Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation. I talked about India's efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,’” the Prime Minister wrote.