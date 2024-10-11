sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • PM Modi Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with These Thoughtful Gifts at East Asia Summit

Published 14:20 IST, October 11th 2024

PM Modi Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with These Thoughtful Gifts at East Asia Summit

During the East Asia Summit in Laos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented an array of carefully curated gifts to world leaders.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
To Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, he gifted a Vintage Brass Buddha Statue adorned with intricate enamel work from Tamil Nadu,
To Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, he gifted a Vintage Brass Buddha Statue adorned with intricate enamel work from Tamil Nadu, | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:20 IST, October 11th 2024