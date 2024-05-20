Advertisement

New Delhi: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi along with the country’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials onboard a helicopter crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran on Sunday, May 20. As per media reports the incident occurred due to fog. Following the deadly incident, a massive rescue operation has been launched by the country. As of now, no information regarding President Raisi has been reported. Initial reports from Iran's state media described the situation as an "accident."

Neighbouring countries are also helping Iran in its search for the President. Turkey and Russia have extended help. A Turkish drone involved in the search for President Raisi's helicopter crash has detected a heat source and provided the coordinates of the location to the Iranian authorities. Furthermore, Russia is sending a team of 47 specialist rescuers and a helicopter to help in the probe.

Amid the incident, Raisi's supporters are praying for the President's safety. State TV released images of hundreds of the faithful worshippers with their hands outstretched, praying at Imam Reza Shrine in the city of Mashhad, one of Shiite Islam's holiest sites and across the country.

Here's how the world reacted:

Expressing his deep concerns over President Raisi's helicopter crash, PM Modi taking to X said, "Deeply concerned by reports regarding President Raisi’s helicopter flight today. We stand in solidarity with the Iranian people in this hour of distress, and pray for well being of the President and his entourage."

A spokesperson for the United States President Joe Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre said that the President has been briefed on the situation.

Meanwhile, a State Department spokesperson in a statement said, "We are closely following reports of a possible hard landing of a helicopter in Iran carrying the Iranian president and foreign minister."

Tayyip Erdogan:

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a post on his social media handle X said, "I convey my best wishes to our neighbour, friend and brother Iranian people and government, and I hope to receive good news from Mr Raisi and his delegation as soon as possible."

Kuwait Foreign Ministry:

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry in a statement said, "We are closely following with concern the reports regarding the helicopter carrying the Iranian president and his accompanying delegation. Kuwait expresses its wishes for their safety and its support for the Islamic Republic of Iran in this critical situation."

Saudi Arabia Foreign Ministry:

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirms that it stands by the Islamic Republic of Iran during these difficult circumstances and is prepared to provide any assistance the Iranian services need," the ministry said in a statement. It also said the Saudi government was following news reports regarding Raisi's helicopter with "great concern," the Saudi Arabian Foriegn Ministry said in its statement on Sunday.