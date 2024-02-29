Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

Poland Considers Temporarily Closing the Border with Ukraine

"We want to help Ukraine, but we cannot allow this help to bring very negative effects to our citizens," stated Tusk.

Sagar Kar
Poland Donald Tusk Ukraine Russia War
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish PM Donald Tusk. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Poland is engaged in discussions with Ukraine regarding the potential "temporary closure" of their shared border amidst ongoing protests by farmers, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Wednesday. However, his remarks were met with a swift rebuttal from Kyiv.

The farmers, who have been staging blockades for over a week, allege that Ukrainian produce is saturating the Polish market, despite Warsaw's ban on grain imports from Ukraine. According to a report from Politico, Tusk emphasized the need to protect Polish citizens from the influx of cheaper agricultural products while maintaining support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

What exactly did the Polish PM say?

"We want to help Ukraine, but we cannot allow this help to bring very negative effects to our citizens," stated Tusk, noting that discussions on border closure were aimed at finding a temporary solution beneficial to both sides.

A look at Ukraine's response 

Tusk's remarks were directed towards Polish farmers, whom he intends to meet on Thursday to address the situation. However, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksander Kubrakov swiftly dismissed claims of negotiations on border closure from the Ukrainian side.

"No one from the Ukrainian side is conducting negotiations on closing the borders with Poland," Kubrakov asserted, stressing the importance of a functioning border amidst the conflict with Russia. He urged the Polish government to seek constructive solutions to avoid exacerbating tensions.

The conflicting statements underscore the delicate balance Poland faces in addressing the concerns of its farmers while maintaining relations with Ukraine during a time of geopolitical tension.

