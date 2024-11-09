sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-Canada Row | J&K Terror Attack | Middle East Conflict | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • US Stabbing Attack: 5 People Stabbed in Downtown Seattle, Suspect Arrested

Published 07:09 IST, November 9th 2024

US Stabbing Attack: 5 People Stabbed in Downtown Seattle, Suspect Arrested

The Seattle Police Department said on social media that the stabbing happened Friday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
No faculty or students at the school have, thus far, been injured.
The Seattle Police Department said on social media that the stabbing happened Friday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District. | Image: Unsplash/ Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

07:02 IST, November 9th 2024