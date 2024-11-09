Published 07:09 IST, November 9th 2024
US Stabbing Attack: 5 People Stabbed in Downtown Seattle, Suspect Arrested
The Seattle Police Department said on social media that the stabbing happened Friday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The Seattle Police Department said on social media that the stabbing happened Friday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District. | Image: Unsplash/ Representative
Advertisement
Loading...
07:02 IST, November 9th 2024