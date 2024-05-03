Advertisement

Los Angeles: Two day after pro-Palestinian demonstrators and counter protesters clashed at University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA), unfolding chaotics scenes, US law enforcement on Thursday stormed the campus and flattened the camps set up by the students.

Police in riot gear forcibly removed the encampments and arrested 200 demonstrators, with many students remaining firm on their stance to continue the protest. Given the university declared the encampment unlawful, some of the protesting students were seen donning hard hats, goggles and respirator masks in anticipation of the siege.

Police pepper spray pro-Palestinian protesters blocking police vehicles from leaving the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, Monday, April 29, 2024.

Crackdown on US Campuses

Apart from UCLA, many colleges in the United States witnessed similar scenes with cops entering the premises to remove the tents and disperse demonstrators. The clash between the two groups disrupted the university's normal activities with management cancelling classes.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, in a written statement, said that officials had allowed the encampment to remain on campus for several days as it was peaceful at first, but that the clashes with the pro-Israeli crowd clearly put students in harm's way, as reported by global media outlet Reuters.

"It led to unsafe conditions on our campus and it damaged our ability to carry out our mission," Block said of the encampment. "It needed to come to an end,” the statement read.

Hundreds of cops enter UCLA amid huge students' protest



For the past few weeks, the pro-Palestine protests, seeking an end of war in Gaza, have intensified across the United States. In protest, the students have set up tent cities on university campus, urging President Joe Biden to do more to stop the bloodshed in Gaza, which has seen the killings of thousands of civilians since the conflict broke out in October year. Their demands also include schools divesting from companies that support Israel's government.

Many of the institutes, including Columbia University in New York City, have called in police to quell the protests.

Mass Arrests Across US Universities

Meanwhile, In Oregon’s Portland, cops stormed the Portland State University library on Thursday morning, where demonstrators had barricaded themselves since Monday. Several dozen protesters ran out of the building and rushed into a phalanx of officers in riot gear, who arrested them.

In New Hampshire, police arrested approximately 100 protesters in separate incidents at Dartmouth University and the University of New Hampshire overnight, flattening encampments.

Last week, Police had also arrested protesting student from the campuses of Northeastern University in Boston, Arizona State University.

2,000 arrested in fortnight

With 200 arrests at UCLA, the number of protesting students arrested so far in the US has crossed the 2,000-mark, since police cleared encampment at Columbia University in mid-April.

The nationwide campus demonstrations began at Columbia on April 17 to protest Israel's offensive in Gaza, following Hamas' deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7.

Biden Breaks Silence

Meanwhile, President Biden on Thursday broke his silence on the protests after the raid at UCLA, saying Americans have the right to protest but not to unleash violence.

"Destroying property is not a peaceful protest," he said at the White House. "It's against the law. Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, shutting down campuses, forcing the cancelling of classes and graduations - none of this is a peaceful protest," he added.

Biden, who is seeking re-election in November against Republican former President Donald Trump, has walked a careful line as he confronts criticism from both the right and the left over his Israel policy.

Why Are Students Protesting?

Calling for peace, the students are demanding a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas. Besides, the protestors are also seeking an end to US military assistance for Israel along with amnesty for students and faculty members who have been disciplined or fired for protesting. The students are demanding that their educational institutes divest from companies involved with Israel's military. The pro-Palestinian protests have spread to college campuses across the US.

Meanwhile, several school leaders at universities have responded against the protests and asked the police to clear the camps or else arrest those who refuse to leave.