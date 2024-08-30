Published 08:59 IST, August 30th 2024
Pop Group ABBA Ask Donald Trump to Stop Using their Songs, but Team Says They Have the OK
Swedish supergroup ABBA has asked Donald Trump to stop using their music at campaign rallies, but the Republican nominee's campaign says it has permission.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Swedish supergroup ABBA has asked Donald Trump to stop using their music at campaign rallies, but the Republican nominee's campaign says it has permission.
