India Declares 3-Day Mourning As Mark of Respect On Pope Francis’s Death...

Pope Francis Death LIVE: Pope Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, died on Monday after critical health battle. He was 88. “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said in an announcement. Read the full story here