×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Pope Francis Marks Six Month Anniversary of October 7 Attack by Meeting Families of Hostages

The hour-long audience on Monday marks the second time Pope Francis has met the families of the hostages still held in Gaza.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The Pope met the families of those held hostage by the Hamas and its affliates during an hour-long meeting at the Vatican on April 8.
The Pope met the families of those held hostage by the Hamas and its affliates during an hour-long meeting at the Vatican on April 8. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Vatican City: Pope Francis met Monday with relatives of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, marking the six-month anniversary of the attack in southern Israel with an hourlong audience.

The Vatican released photos of the encounter, showing relatives of several of the hostages sitting in a semicircle in front of Francis in his private library in the Apostolic Palace. Each one held a poster with a photo and the name of a loved one.

Advertisement

It was the second time Francis has met with relatives of the hostages. On November 22, he met with a delegation of Israelis, and then separately a delegation of Palestinians whose relatives had been harmed during the long Mideast conflict.

Francis has called for the immediate release of the hostages and a cease-fire in Gaza, and for humanitarian aid to urgently reach desperate Palestinians.

Advertisement

Ashley Waxman Bakshi, relative of hostages Agah and Li-Yah Berger, said the audience was “very powerful” for the families.

“He was very clear about his solidarity for the release of the hostages,” Waxman Bakshi told reporters afterward.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE Updates

a few seconds ago
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff at BAPS Hindu MandirAkshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff at BAPS Hindu Mandir

Akshay-Tiger In Abu Dhabi

4 minutes ago
WWE

RAW After Mania Results

4 minutes ago
PBKS vs GT

PBKS vs SRH match

5 minutes ago
BJP national spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi

AAP

5 minutes ago
Android

Google Find My Device

6 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex erase gains

6 minutes ago
Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson

Theories on Samson-Jurel

7 minutes ago
The Palestinian Authority is once again hoping to revive its bid for a full UN membership.

PA UN Membership

8 minutes ago
Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj’s Viral Video

9 minutes ago
Manchester City

Man City vs Real Madrid

10 minutes ago
Shiva Rajkumar

Bhairathi Rangal Poster

17 minutes ago
Must-visit Tourist Spots In UAE

Solo travel

18 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

19 minutes ago
China Couldn't Encroach 'Single Inch' Of Land Under The Narendra Modi Government Govt: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

20 minutes ago
The Byju's founder and board will not be part of this meeting

Byju's salary payments

25 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homeopathy Day 2024

27 minutes ago
Virumaandi

Must-watch Action Movies

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News8 hours ago

  3. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo