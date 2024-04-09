Updated April 9th, 2024 at 16:46 IST
Pope Francis Marks Six Month Anniversary of October 7 Attack by Meeting Families of Hostages
The hour-long audience on Monday marks the second time Pope Francis has met the families of the hostages still held in Gaza.
Vatican City: Pope Francis met Monday with relatives of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, marking the six-month anniversary of the attack in southern Israel with an hourlong audience.
The Vatican released photos of the encounter, showing relatives of several of the hostages sitting in a semicircle in front of Francis in his private library in the Apostolic Palace. Each one held a poster with a photo and the name of a loved one.
It was the second time Francis has met with relatives of the hostages. On November 22, he met with a delegation of Israelis, and then separately a delegation of Palestinians whose relatives had been harmed during the long Mideast conflict.
Francis has called for the immediate release of the hostages and a cease-fire in Gaza, and for humanitarian aid to urgently reach desperate Palestinians.
Ashley Waxman Bakshi, relative of hostages Agah and Li-Yah Berger, said the audience was “very powerful” for the families.
“He was very clear about his solidarity for the release of the hostages,” Waxman Bakshi told reporters afterward.
Published April 9th, 2024 at 16:46 IST
