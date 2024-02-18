English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 15th, 2021 at 21:32 IST

Pope: No place for politics in Biden Communion flap

Pope: No place for politics in Biden Communion flap

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aboard The Papal Plane, Sep 15 (AP) Pope Francis said Wednesday that Catholic bishops must minister to politicians who back abortion with “compassion and tenderness,” not condemnation, and warned that they shouldn't let politics enter into questions about receiving Communion.

Francis was asked en route home from Slovakia about the debate in the U.S. church about whether President Joe Biden and other politicians should be denied Communion because of their stance on abortion. U.S. bishops have agreed to draft a “teaching document” that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians, including Biden, for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights.

Advertisement

Francis declined to give a “yes” or “no” answer, saying he didn't know the U.S. case well enough. He repeated that abortion was “homicide,” and that Catholic priests cannot give the Eucharist to someone who is not in communion with the church. He cited the case of a Jew, or someone who isn't baptized or who has fallen away from the church.

Most importantly, he said, was that priests and bishops must respond pastorally and not politically to any problem that comes before them. He said they must use “the style of God” to accompany the faithful with “closeness, compassion and tenderness.” “And what should pastors do? Be pastors, and not go condemning, condemning,” Francis said. (AP) AMS AMS

Advertisement

Published September 15th, 2021 at 21:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

an hour ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

4 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

4 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

4 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

4 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP gets battle ready as PM Modi sets roadmap for 2024 elections

    Shows36 minutes ago

  2. Shah Jahan's Key Aide In Police Custody | Will Kamal Nath Jump Ship?

    Showsan hour ago

  3. BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet: Robert, Deepika Lead The Celeb Roll Call

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. EU Lacks Funding to Produce Ammunition Supply for Ukraine: Borrell

    Worldan hour ago

  5. Sandeshkhali: SC to Hear Plea Seeking Probe into Violence on Feb 19

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo