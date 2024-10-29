sb.scorecardresearch
  Pope's Child Protection Board Urges Vatican's Sex Abuse Office To Be Transparent

Published 17:14 IST, October 29th 2024

Pope's Child Protection Board Urges Vatican's Sex Abuse Office To Be Transparent

Pope Francis' child protection board called Tuesday for victims of clergy sexual abuse to have greater access to information about their cases and the right to compensation, in the first-ever global assessment of the Catholic Church’s efforts to address the crisis.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
17:14 IST, October 29th 2024