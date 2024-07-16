Published 00:06 IST, July 16th 2024

Pope Urges Religious Orders to Pray for New Priests and Nuns as Their Numbers Continue to Fall

The Jesuit pope asked representatives of a half-dozen religious orders celebrating assemblies this summer in Rome how many people they each had training to be priests or nuns. Audience members responded saying eight, 12 and 17, with new members coming from Asia, Africa and Latin America.