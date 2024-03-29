×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Praised Heroes Mocked: 'Racist' Cartoon Targets Indian Crew After Bridge Collapse

A US-based webcomic shared a cartoon depicting the Baltimore incident showing unkempt men dressed in loincloths preparing for the impending crash.

Racist Cartoon | Baltimore
Praised Heroes Mocked: Racist Cartoon Targets Indian Crew After Bridge Collapse | Image:X
New Delhi: Tragedy struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 as an out-of-control cargo ship, the Singapore-flagged Dali, smashed into a concrete pier, causing a catastrophic collapse of the bridge. Six individuals are presumed dead after the incident, which unfolded in a matter of seconds, plunging parts of the bridge into frigid waters approximately 50 feet below. Amidst the aftermath, praise has been directed towards the Indian crew on board the ship, with US President Joe Biden commending their prompt Mayday call. Their quick action prompted authorities to swiftly shut down traffic to the bridge, potentially averting further casualties.

Praised heroes mocked: Racist cartoon emerge 

However, amidst commendations, a storm brewed over a racist cartoon circulating online. A US-based webcomic shared an animated video depicting unkempt men dressed in loincloths, insinuating that the crew on the ship were unprepared for the collision. 

The cartoon, accompanied by audio featuring people speaking English with a strong Indian accent, drew widespread condemnation for its derogatory portrayal.

"Last known recording from inside the Dali moments before impact," Foxford Comics wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing the video. 

Indian economist Sanjeev Sanyal countered the narrative, highlighting that the ship likely had a local pilot at the time of the incident and emphasizing the crew's efforts in alerting authorities, which contributed to minimizing casualties. 

The cartoon continued to garner attention, sparking outrage for its racist overtones and perceived disrespect towards the ship's crew.

As discussions surrounding the incident unfolded online, voices echoed sentiments of solidarity with the crew and condemnation towards the offensive portrayal. 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

