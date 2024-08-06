Published 09:48 IST, August 6th 2024
President Droupadi Murmu Receives Fiji's Highest Civilian Award
President Droupadi Murmu receives Fiji's highest civilian award, strengthening India-Fiji ties. She pledges India's support for Fiji's resilience and prosperity
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
President Droupadi Murmu receives Fiji's highest civilian award, strengthening India-Fiji ties | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
09:48 IST, August 6th 2024