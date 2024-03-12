×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

President Murmu Attends Mauritius' 56th National Day Celebrations as Chief Guest

The Ministry of External Affairs referred to Droupadi Murmu's participation as a "momentous occassion for the India-Mauritius special partnership."

Reported by: Digital Desk
President Droupadi Murmu at the 56th National Day Celebrations of Mauritius.
President Droupadi Murmu at the 56th National Day Celebrations of Mauritius. | Image:X@rashtrapatibhvn
Port Louis: President Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday, took part in Mauritius' 56th National Day celebrations as the chief guest, marking a significant moment in the longstanding ties between the two nations. President Murmu is presently on a three-day state visit to Mauritius. The presence of Murmu at the 56th anniversary of the Independence and 32nd anniversary of the Republic of Mauritius marks a momentous occasion for the India-Mauritius special partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

President Murmu was present at the event along with President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth of Mauritius.

Among the various marching contingents was also the proudly marching contingent of Indian Navy. President Murmu witnessed the impressive parade followed by cultural performances. Mauritius Day commemorates the East African country's independence from Britain in 1968 and its transition to a republic in 1992.

Murmu waved towards the Indian contingent participating in the parade. Two Indian Navy ships -- INS Tir and CGS Sarathi have also docked here as part of the celebrations.

Earlier, Murmu also took a short metro ride to the Mahatma Gandhi Metro Station in Mauritius.

Mauritius Metro, a flagship India-assisted project, has a transformational impact on the lives of the people of Mauritius, the post said.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated a metro express service and a hospital in Mauritius with Mauritian premier Pravind Jugnauth via video.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

