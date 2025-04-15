Price Tag to Origin: Everything About Rs 55K 'Made-in-China' Dress Worn by Trump's Aide | Image: X

Washington DC: As US-China trade tensions intensify following mutual tariff announcements, a fresh controversy has emerged — this time over fashion. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently drew attention online after appearing in a red-and-black lace dress, igniting widespread debate over the origin of the dress.

The uproar gained traction after Zhang Zhisheng, the Chinese Consul General in Denpasar, Indonesia, shared an image of 27-year-old Leavitt in the outfit on the platform X.

Social media users were quick to match the design to several listings on Chinese e-commerce platforms, suggesting a possible foreign origin for the ensemble.

Here's How Netizens Reacted

While there’s no confirmation that the dress was indeed manufactured in China, the digital sleuthing was enough to spark backlash. Critics found irony in the scenario, with Leavitt having been vocal about reducing dependence on Chinese imports.

A person by the user name UlyssesFinn shared the video of the origin of the dress. The post read, "Criticizing China while wearing clothing made in China… Admit it! It’s hard to resist the allure of Made in China." As per the video, the dress costs Rs 55,000 opr $164.

Another commented, "Lol , she probably didn't know it was made in China."

"She looks beautiful wearing 'Made in China' red dress while bashing China at the podium. The best of both world," a third user commented.

Online speculation pointed to the label Self-Portrait, a contemporary fashion house founded in London by Malaysian-born designer Han Chong in 2013. Despite its British branding, Self-Portrait is reportedly headquartered in Shenzhen and owned by Chinese fashion conglomerate Ellassay, raising questions about where the garments are truly manufactured.

Meanwhile, some posts went a step further, claiming that Leavitt might be wearing a knock-off version of the dress. Others, however, were quick to shut down the idea. “Fake news. She’s wearing the French original while the advert shows a Chinese copy,” argued one defender online, suggesting a misidentification.

What Do We Know About the Dress?

The piece appears to be the Self-Portrait crystal-embellished waffle-knit minidress, which retails for around Rs 55,000. The dress combines a bold red base with contrasting black accents and finishes with a peplum hem — a nod to vintage-inspired silhouettes.

Design highlights: