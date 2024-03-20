Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-Ukraine partnership and about the Russia Ukraine War. Prime Minister reiterated India’s people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy for resolution of the conflict, according to a statement published by the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi highlighted that India would “continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution." Ukrainian President Zelenskyy appreciated India’s continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing hostilities. He agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine partnership in various spheres. “While discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM reiterated India’s people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward,” the MEA noted.

Advertisement

Further, it added, that Prime Minister highlighted that India “supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between the Parties.” India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution, Prime Minister added. Ukraine's President Zelenskyy “appreciated India’s continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine,” according to the statement. The two leaders also agreed to remain in touch.

Advertisement

The two leaders met face to face in May 2023 on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan. prime Minister told Zelenskyy that India would do India would do “everything we can” to help end the war. “The war in Ukraine is a big issue for the whole world,” he said. “It has also had many effects on the whole world. But I don’t consider it to be just an issue of economy or politics. For me, it is an issue of humanity.” Meanwhile, Ukraine's president invited PM Modi to join Ukraine’s peace efforts to bring the war against Russia to an end. India has been at forefront in sending the humanitarian aid to the war torn Kyiv to help alleviate the sufferings of people.



