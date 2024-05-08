Prince Harry Arrives in UK to Celebrate Invictus Games But Won’t Meet Father, King Charles III

Advertisement

Prince Harry's return to London on Tuesday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games was overshadowed by news that he wouldn't be meeting his father, King Charles III, during the visit. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex stated that King Charles, who recently resumed official duties after battling cancer, was too occupied to meet with his youngest son.

"The duke of course is understanding of his father’s commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” the spokesperson remarked, shedding light on the strained dynamics within the royal family.

Harry's relationship with his family has been tumultuous, especially since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California with his wife, Meghan.

Despite the rift, Harry remains committed to his philanthropic efforts, particularly the Invictus Games, a tournament he founded for wounded troops and veterans. While in London for commemorative events, the absence of a family reunion underscores the lingering tensions within the royal household.

The last time Prince Harry and Charles saw each other

The most recent encounter between Prince Harry and Charles occurred in February when the duke hastily traveled to London following His Majesty's undisclosed cancer diagnosis. During this visit, Harry spent less than an hour with Charles, opting to stay overnight in a hotel before departing from London’s Heathrow Airport the next day.

The commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games

Harry is scheduled to attend a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8, as part of the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

What is Invictus Games?

The Invictus Games, founded by Harry in 2014, is a Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members. It originated in London as an international version of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Warrior Games, which Harry attended in 2013. Since its inception, the Invictus Games have been held in various cities, including Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, Düsseldorf, and The Hague.

Following his London visit, Prince Harry will reportedly travel to Nigeria, where he will be joined by Meghan.

King Charles III returns to public duties

King Charles III returned to public duties on May 1, visiting a cancer treatment charity and beginning his carefully managed comeback after the monarch’s own cancer diagnosis sidelined him for three months.

The event was the king’s first formal public engagement since Feb. 6, when Buckingham Palace announced that he would be taking a break from public duties to focus on his treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

Charles and Queen Camilla met with patients and staff at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London during their visit.

It was the first of several public appearances Charles is expected to make before a state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan in June.