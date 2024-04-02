Advertisement

London: Prince Harry is prepared to come to the UK in just weeks, but Royal author Tom Quinn has said that he will have "some explaining" to do if his plans collapses. The Duke of Sussex is all set to return to the UK next month to celebrate 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. He is anticipated to speak at a special service at the event, which will take place at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8 this year.

Harry is expected to return to the UK, as not going to the event would shed light on his difficult relationship with Prince William, Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror. He added that "barring a major upset", Prince Harry will surely return to the UK for the Invictus Games in May - it's his baby.

Quinn further stated that if Harry decides not to come, it will take him some explaining, because everyone will assume it's because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him.

Tom went on to say that not coming would be worse than finding some sort of compromise where Prince Harry sees Prince William for 10 minutes. Or comes up with some reason why he doesn't have time to see his brother and his father, King Charles III, and has to get back to USA quickly to be with his children. Tom added that no one is going to be fooled by these excuses.

The burning question is how will Prince Harry and Princess Kate Middleton reduce the awkwardness between them. Quinn told The Mirror that Prince William and Princess Kate are worried about whether Meghan Markle would accompany Prince Harry on his tour of the UK, since it could trigger tension among the members of the Royal Family. He pressed that extensive preparations will help lighten up the inevitable embarrassment.

The Royal author stated that if Prince Harry avoids meeting his brother and his wife, there will be more damaging speculation than if they try to patch things up just enough to cope with a short meeting.

The Invictus Games celebrations comes in the aftermath of the UK government's announcement that a multi-million-pound bid to see the Games hosted in Birmingham in 2027.

Harry talked about his plans to return to the UK following his small visit to meet King Charles III back in February 2024. The Duke of Sussex had a half-an-hour conversation with his father after the latter was diagnosed with cancer.

However, it's still unknown if the Sussexes were aware of Princess Kate Middleton's health problems prior to her declaration of cancer in March 2024.