Published 03:13 IST, October 7th 2024
Pro-Israeli, Pro-Palestinian Crowds Rally Across World On Eve Of Oct 7 Attack Anniversary
Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli crowds were participating in protests across the world on the eve of the 1st anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.
- World News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pro-Israeli crowd protests on the eve of first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
03:13 IST, October 7th 2024