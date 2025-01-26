Pro-Khalistan Radicals Met With Fierce Counter-Protest By Indian Diaspora In London On Republic Day

London: The Indian diaspora gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London to celebrate the Republic Day event, confronted and shattered the pro-Khalistan supporters attempting to disrupt the celebration. The pro-Khalistan radicals, who started protesting outside the Indian Consulate in London, met with a counter-protest from the Indian diaspora on Sunday. The counter-protesters were seen raising slogans against the Khalistan supporters, chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. The aggressive counter by the Indian diaspora against the insult of their national event forced the pro-Khalistan supporters to leave the venue.

The pro-Khalistan protesters were seen shouting slogans and insulting the Indian national flag. However, the Indian diaspora remained undeterred, saying their actions wouldn't affect India's integrity. "We'll fight till our last breath," one protester said.

The incident comes days after pro-Khalistani members vandalised UK theatres screening Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency. India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the incidents, urging the UK government to take action against violent protests and intimidation by anti-India forces.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, "We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements. We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible."

The Indian High Commission in London has been in touch with community members to ensure their safety and welfare. The MEA has also called on the UK government to take strong action against those responsible.

Pro-Khalistan extremists have been disrupting screenings of Emergency in UK theatres, shouting slogans and causing chaos. The film is centred around India's 1975 emergency period.

The incident is not isolated, as the Indian High Commission in London faced a violent attack by Khalistani supporters in 2023. Top intelligence sources have also revealed that the Khalistani secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has launched a campaign against PM Modi in the UK.