New York: As the United States continues to grapple with intense pro-Palestine protests, more support waves in for Palestine. According to the Associated Press, the recent arrest of 200 individuals at UCLA takes the overall arrest count to 2,000. These nationwide protests began at Columbia University on April 17 against Israel's offensive in Gaza, following Hamas' unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7. Currently, some of the most prestigious US universities including Yale, NYU, Indiana University, Univerisity of Georgia, University of Mary Washington, Virginia Tech, and University of Illinois are among the top spots for demonstrations.

Amidst these protests, clashes erupted between Israeli and Palestine protesters. Furthermore, Palestine supporters even captured Hamilton Hall, prompting the NYPD to forcefully drag them out. The New York police department recently confirmed that pro-Palestine encampments have been cleared at UCLA and Columbia.

President Joe Biden condemned the violence at the universities saying, "Destroying property is not a peaceful protest. It is against the law. Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, shutting down campuses, forcing the cancellation of classes and graduations, none of this is a peaceful protest."

Now the support goes global with universities in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada also experiencing students and demonstrators protesting for the divest from investment that supports Israeli weapon manufacturing and ceasefire in Gaza.

United Kingdom:

In Europe, pro-Palestine protests are majorly witnessed at the University of Leeds, University College of London and Warwick University.

France:

Paris Institute of Political Studies and Sorbonne University are showing support for Palestine.

Italy:

In Italy, the support is peaceful as of now with the Sapienza University protesting for Palestine.

Canada:

The Canadian protests come along with US Protests, where students are setting up encampments at Canadian universities including the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia and the University of Ottawa. On Thursday, students at the University of Toronto set up an encampment where some 100 protesters gathered with dozens of tents.

Australia:

Australia earlier condemned the attack on Gaza, with students at the University of Sydney and Melbourne protesting for Palestine.

