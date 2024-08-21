Published 11:51 IST, August 21st 2024
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Police Near Chicago's Israeli Consulate on Second Night of DNC
demonstrators were arrested after clashing with police during a protest that began outside the Israeli consulate and spilled out onto the surrounding streets
- World News
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
demonstrators were arrested after clashing with police during a protest that began outside the Israeli consulate and spilled out onto the surrounding streets | Image: AP
