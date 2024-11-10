sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Pro-Palestinian protesters Detained in Amsterdam For Taking Part In Banned Demonstration

Published 23:54 IST, November 10th 2024

Pro-Palestinian protesters Detained in Amsterdam For Taking Part In Banned Demonstration

Police detained dozens of people for taking part in demonstration in Amsterdam that had been outlawed following violence targeting fans at Israeli soccer club.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pro-Palestinian protesters detained in Amsterdam during banned protests following attack on Israeli soccer club
Pro-Palestinian protesters detained in Amsterdam during banned protests following attack on Israeli soccer club | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

23:54 IST, November 10th 2024