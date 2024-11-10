Published 23:54 IST, November 10th 2024
Pro-Palestinian protesters Detained in Amsterdam For Taking Part In Banned Demonstration
Police detained dozens of people for taking part in demonstration in Amsterdam that had been outlawed following violence targeting fans at Israeli soccer club.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pro-Palestinian protesters detained in Amsterdam during banned protests following attack on Israeli soccer club | Image: AP
