Advertisement
Published 01:49 IST, July 18th 2024

Prominent Democrat Adam Schiff Calls For Joe Biden To Drop His Nomination

California Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday became the highest-profile Democrat to call for President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid, as the party pushed ahead with plans to hold a virtual vote to formally make Biden its nominee in the first week of August.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
US President Joe Biden | Image: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
01:49 IST, July 18th 2024