Protesters Hurl Fireworks at Police Station as Tensions Escalate in France, 6 Arrested | Image: X

La Courneuve: Tensions erupted at La Courneuve in France's Seine-Saint-Denis after a group of protesters clashed with police.

Videos posted on the social media platform X showed individuals throwing fireworks and projectiles at the Courneuve Police Station, meanwhile, trash cans were set on fire.

🇫🇷The police station of La Coureneuve is the target of riots right now.#France pic.twitter.com/TT8dFifgwI — Eirik_and_tanks (@Eirik_and_tanks) March 17, 2024

In the violence, six people have been arrested and security heightened around their police station, news outlet BFMTV reported citing an anonymous source.

Furthermore, on its X account, the T1 tramway announced around 11 pm that traffic was interrupted between La Courneuve and Saint-Denis “following security measures”.

The violence comes four days after the death of an 18-year-old teen during a collision of his scooter with a police car.

As per media reports, the 18-year-old was being chased by the police after a refusal to control. However, in Aubervilliers, his scooter was hit by a vehicle from an anti-crime brigade (BAC) called for reinforcements, which was coming from the opposite direction.

In the collision, the teen was killed and one passenger was injured.