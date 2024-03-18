×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

Protesters Hurl Fireworks at Police Station as Tensions Escalate in France, 6 Arrested | WATCH

In the violence, six people have been arrested and security heightened around their police station, news outlet BFMTV reported citing an anonymous source.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Protesters Hurl Fireworks at Police Station as Tensions Escalate in France, 6 Arrested
Protesters Hurl Fireworks at Police Station as Tensions Escalate in France, 6 Arrested | Image:X
La Courneuve: Tensions erupted at La Courneuve in France's Seine-Saint-Denis after a group of protesters clashed with police.

Videos posted on the social media platform X showed individuals throwing fireworks and projectiles at the Courneuve Police Station, meanwhile, trash cans were set on fire.

In the violence, six people have been arrested and security heightened around their police station, news outlet BFMTV reported citing an anonymous source.

Furthermore, on its X account, the T1 tramway announced around 11 pm that traffic was interrupted between La Courneuve and Saint-Denis “following security measures”.

The violence comes four days after the death of an 18-year-old teen during a collision of his scooter with a police car.

As per media reports, the 18-year-old was being chased by the police after a refusal to control. However, in Aubervilliers, his scooter was hit by a vehicle from an anti-crime brigade (BAC) called for reinforcements, which was coming from the opposite direction.

In the collision, the teen was killed and one passenger was injured. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

