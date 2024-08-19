Published 13:41 IST, August 19th 2024
Protesters Plan Large Marches and Rallies as Democratic National Convention Kicks off in Chicago
Crowds of activists are expected to gather in Chicago for protests outside the Democratic National Convention this week, hoping to call attention to issues
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Crowds of activists are expected to gather in Chicago for protests outside the Democratic National Convention this week, hoping to call attention to issues | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
13:41 IST, August 19th 2024