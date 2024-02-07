English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Punish Parties Ignoring Women's Quota in Feb 8 Elections, Pakistan Poll Body Urged

It is mandatory in Pakistan for parties to field at least 5 per cent of women candidates for general seats in the National Assembly and 4 provincial assemblies.

Digital Desk
Pakistan is set to go to polls on February 8.
Pakistan is set to go to polls on February 8. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Aurat Foundation, a women's organisation, has called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan to take immediate legal action against political parties that are ignoring the mandatory women's quota while alloting seats for the upcoming February 8 general elections. It is mandatory for political parties to allot at least five per cent of the general seats they are contesting in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies to women candidates. 

The Aurat Foundation has called upon the ECP to take legal action against Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP), Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Balochistan National Party (BNP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for violating the clause in which they must field women candidates, according to a report by Dawn.

Advertisement

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) name is not mentioned as the party has been deprived of the election symbol.

Reacting to the development, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar categorically denied the allegation, claiming that the party has fielded more than five per cent of female candidates on general seats. He said even in the 2018 elections, PPP fielded over five per cent of candidates.

Advertisement

“I doubt that other parties have violated the condition of the ECP as every party has to submit a certificate in the ECP that it has fielded more than five per cent women candidates,” he said.

“A majority of the political parties, to meet the condition of the ECP, field women candidates on seats on which they cannot win. PPP is the only party with several female candidates who can win the general seats independently," he added. 

Advertisement

Babar said there was a need to start a debate that the winnable seats should be given to women so that there would be more representation of women in Parliament.

He said that, even after their nomination on reserved and minority seats, women usually get 18 to 23 per cent of seats in the assemblies.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 21:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Pakistan Elections 2024
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

7 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

7 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

7 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

7 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

13 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

13 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

13 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

16 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

16 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

16 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

19 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence3 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement