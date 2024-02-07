Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Aurat Foundation, a women's organisation, has called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan to take immediate legal action against political parties that are ignoring the mandatory women's quota while alloting seats for the upcoming February 8 general elections. It is mandatory for political parties to allot at least five per cent of the general seats they are contesting in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies to women candidates.

The Aurat Foundation has called upon the ECP to take legal action against Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP), Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Balochistan National Party (BNP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for violating the clause in which they must field women candidates, according to a report by Dawn.

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) name is not mentioned as the party has been deprived of the election symbol.

Reacting to the development, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar categorically denied the allegation, claiming that the party has fielded more than five per cent of female candidates on general seats. He said even in the 2018 elections, PPP fielded over five per cent of candidates.

“I doubt that other parties have violated the condition of the ECP as every party has to submit a certificate in the ECP that it has fielded more than five per cent women candidates,” he said.

“A majority of the political parties, to meet the condition of the ECP, field women candidates on seats on which they cannot win. PPP is the only party with several female candidates who can win the general seats independently," he added.

Babar said there was a need to start a debate that the winnable seats should be given to women so that there would be more representation of women in Parliament.

He said that, even after their nomination on reserved and minority seats, women usually get 18 to 23 per cent of seats in the assemblies.

With inputs from PTI.