Purported Video of Bird Strike Causing Jeju Air Plane Crash at South Korea Airport Surfaces | Watch

Seoul, South Korea: At least 85 people were killed after a Bangkok-Muan Jeju Air plane crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday during landing.

Amid local media reports claiming that a bird strike was responsible for the crash, a South Korean News agency has released a video allegedly capturing the exact moment the bird strikes the plane.

Moment of Bird Hit That Doomed Jeju Air Flight

CNN reported that of the 181 people on board Jeju Air Flight 2216, including 175 passengers and 6 crew members, two passengers have been miraculously rescued after the deadly crash.

A video surfaced showing the plane crashing against the wall and the end of the runway at the Muan International Airport. All flights from Muan International Airport have been cancelled after the accident.

Why Did Jeju Air Flight 2216 Crash?

While South Korean aviation authorities and Jeju Air have not yet issued an official statement on the cause of the crash, a number of causes have come forward in reports.

According to Reuters, two people were found to be alive as the rescue mission was ongoing at the Muan airport. AP, citing a South Korean media agency, reported that the aircraft veered off the runway and collided with a fence before catching fire.

Meanwhile, the emergency officials said they were examining the exact cause of the fire. Meanwhile, A CNN report cited the fire department stating that the accident was caused due to a landing gear malfunction.

Photos shared by Yonhap showed the tail section as the only part of the plane still intact, though it was engulfed in flames.

Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Condoles Death

Thailand’s prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, expressed deep condolences to the families of those affected by the accident through a post on social platform X. Paetongtarn said she had ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance immediately.