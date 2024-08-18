Published 01:54 IST, August 19th 2024
Push Into Russia's Kursk Region Aims At Create Buffer Zone, Says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said, the daring military incursion into Russia’s Kursk region aims to create a buffer zone to prevent further attack by Moscow.
- World News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with military commanders. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
01:37 IST, August 19th 2024