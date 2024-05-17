Putin and Xi Vow to Deepen Partnership Against 'Destructive' America

Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed their commitment to work together against what they termed as “destructive and hostile” pressure from the United States during their meeting in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi warmly welcomed Putin to the Great Hall of the People as the Russian leader embarked on his first foreign trip since his re-election for a fifth term as president. The meeting, spanning two days, aims to highlight the strong bond between the two leaders and bolster China’s support for Russia amidst its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Putin's visit comes on the heels of Blinken's visit

The state visit, seen as a direct response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent call for China to withdraw its backing of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, underscored the growing alignment between Moscow and Beijing against perceived US interference. Blinken was in China for 24th April to 26th April.

Russia and China vow to deepen ties

In a joint statement, Russia and China pledged to enhance cooperation between their militaries, including increasing joint exercises, signalling a tightening of their strategic partnership. Putin emphasized the significance of their economic ties, describing the relationship as a key stabilizing force on the global stage.

Xi and Putin condemn AUKUS

Xi echoed Putin’s sentiments, highlighting the friendship between their nations and their roles in providing each other with “strategic guidance.” The leaders signed a statement in which they committed to deepening their strategic partnership. The statement also condemned US nuclear missile deployments and the Aukus alliance.

Moscow and Beijing “intend to increase interaction and tighten co-ordination in order to counter Washington’s destructive and hostile course towards the so-called ‘dual containment’ of our countries,” the statement stated.

Xi and Putin also condemned seizure of sovereign assets

The statement also voiced support for China’s efforts to mediate peace in Ukraine and affirmed their intent to bolster economic ties, crucial for sustaining Russia amidst Western sanctions. Additionally, it condemned attempts to seize sovereign assets and argued that states reserved the right to retaliate against such actions.

The meeting between Putin and Xi served to further solidify the Russia-China alliance in the face of perceived US aggression, highlighting their shared commitment to countering what they perceive as hostile US policies.