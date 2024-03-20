Advertisement

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have both invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their respective countries after the Lok Sabha election. The two leaders extended invitation to the Prime Minister after his election victory during a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, March 20.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for his landslide win in the 2024 election. Putin clutched rousing win in the lates March 17 contest securing 87.17 per cent votes and defeating Communist Party of Russian Federation candidate Nikolai Kharitonov who secured 4.1 per cent votes.

As he spoke with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, Prime Minister called for the need for a dialogue and diplomacy in the resolution of the ongoing conflict with Russia. PM reiterated that India will continue to extend support and will do everything for a peaceful settlement of the war that has been raging in Ukraine’s eastern flank for more than two years.

"India desires that there be discussion, there be diplomacy, there be constant engagements so that both sides can come together and find peace,” Ministry of External Affairs said detailing PM’s conversation with Russia’s Putin with respect to the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

Prime Minister, in a conversation with the two leaders, reiterated India’s people-centric approach as he pushed for felicitation of a dialogue by both parties. India has been amongst the first countries to send the humanitarian aid to Kyiv days after Russia’s invasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (X)

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy appreciated India’s continued humanitarian assistance and its crucial role in extending helping hand to the devastated people of Ukraine. He had previously requested for India’s help with implementing a “peace formula” in a phone call with Prime Minister Modi. On X, formerly Twitter, Zelenskyy said “It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation.”Kyiv has also sought to strengthen the trade ties with New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi also “strongly reiterated” that this isn’t the era of war, and that both Russia and Ukraine must resolve their differences via diplomatic means.