×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

Putin and Zelenskyy to Prime Minister Modi: ‘We’ll Host You Post Your Election Win’

PM Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russian President Putin on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Russia PM Modi Ukraine
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Modi, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have both invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their respective countries after the Lok Sabha election. The two leaders extended invitation to the Prime Minister after his election victory during a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, March 20.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for his landslide win in the 2024 election. Putin clutched rousing win in the lates March 17 contest securing 87.17 per cent votes and defeating Communist Party of Russian Federation candidate Nikolai Kharitonov who secured 4.1 per cent votes.

Advertisement

As he spoke with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, Prime Minister called for the need for a dialogue and diplomacy in the resolution of the ongoing conflict with Russia. PM reiterated that India will continue to extend support and will do everything for a peaceful settlement of the war that has been raging in Ukraine’s eastern flank for more than two years.

"India desires that there be discussion, there be diplomacy, there be constant engagements so that both sides can come together and find peace,” Ministry of External Affairs said detailing PM’s conversation with Russia’s Putin with respect to the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

Prime Minister, in a conversation with the two leaders, reiterated India’s people-centric approach as he pushed for felicitation of a dialogue by both parties. India has been amongst the first countries to send the humanitarian aid to Kyiv days after Russia’s invasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (X)

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy appreciated India’s continued humanitarian assistance and its crucial role in extending helping hand to the devastated people of Ukraine. He had previously requested for India’s help with implementing a “peace formula” in a phone call with Prime Minister Modi. On X, formerly Twitter, Zelenskyy said “It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation.”Kyiv has also sought to strengthen the trade ties with New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi also “strongly reiterated” that this isn’t the era of war, and that both Russia and Ukraine must resolve their differences via diplomatic means.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Danish Ali

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
DRUGS

Interpol Red Notice

a minute ago
Russia PM Modi Ukraine

PM Modi invited

2 minutes ago
Jeremy Hunt

UK inflation cools in Feb

2 minutes ago
13 students were injured in Chhattisgarh when their school roof was ripped off in a storm.

C'garh Students Injured

3 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

Posing As Bank Official J

10 minutes ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

10 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Birthday

12 minutes ago
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Resumes Biking

14 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's strongest XI

14 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha BTS Video

14 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI Governor meets FM

16 minutes ago
Satellites

US spying Russia

19 minutes ago
israel hamas

Battle Tanks

20 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Bank credit growth

20 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

21 minutes ago
2nd Sub Juniors nationals file photo

Jr National Championship

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo