sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Putin Claims Test of New Missile, Warns of Escalation Amid Growing Tensions with Ukraine

Published 23:40 IST, November 21st 2024

Putin Claims Test of New Missile, Warns of Escalation Amid Growing Tensions with Ukraine

Putin announces testing of a new missile, warns of escalation, and responds to Ukrainian missile strikes as tensions between Russia and the West rise.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Putin Claims Test of New Missile, Warns of Escalation Amid Growing Tensions with Ukraine
Putin Claims Test of New Missile, Warns of Escalation Amid Growing Tensions with Ukraine | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

23:40 IST, November 21st 2024