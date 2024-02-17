Advertisement

Just minutes after the news of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stirred major headlines, leaders from around the world reacted to the tragic news. Leaders from the West like US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen even went on to blame Russia for the whole incident. On Friday, the federal penitentiary service for the region where Navalny was incarcerated, confirmed the death of the 47-year-old Russian politician. It is important to note that Navalny was one of the most visible and persistent critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service noted that he “felt unwell after a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness”. “All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out but did not yield positive results,” the statement further reads. Meanwhile, the Kremlin noted that the Russian president was informed on the matter. However, the cause of his death was still not clear. The outright critic of the Russian leader was serving a 19-year prison sentence in jail which was about 40 miles north of the Arctic Circle.

Advertisement

While the world slammed Russia, the country's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova slammed the West for arriving at “conclusions”. “The immediate reaction of NATO leaders to Navalny’s death in the form of direct accusations against Russia is self-exposing,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram. “There is no forensic examination yet, but the West’s conclusions are already ready,” she added.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was one of the first people to react on the matter. While speaking from Berlin, Zelenskyy claimed that Navalny was “obviously killed by Putin”. He insisted that the Russian President does not care who dies “as long as he maintains” his position at the top.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba took to X, formally known as Twitter and listed out all the names of Putin’s critics who had tragic fates. “Politkovskaya, Litvinenko, Magnitsky, Nemtsov, Navalny are only some of the most well-known names on the long list of critics killed by Putin. There was outrage after each murder, but Putin eventually got away with it, and world leaders shook his hand again. This encouraged him to continue killing people,” the Ukrainian diplomat wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “Today, some voices continue to call for Putin to be heard and negotiated with. It is time to end the naiveté. Before any meaningful engagement with Moscow can begin, Russia must be defeated in Ukraine and Putin must finally learn a lesson,” he added.

Advertisement

Politkovskaya, Litvinenko, Magnitsky, Nemtsov, Navalny are only some of the most well-known names on the long list of critics killed by Putin.



There was outrage after each murder, but Putin eventually got away with it, and world leaders shook his hand again. This encouraged him… — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 16, 2024

United States

While addressing the reporters at the White House on Friday, US President Joe Biden said that like many around the world, he was “not surprised and outraged by the news” of Navalny’s death. He went on to claim that Putin was responsible for the incident. “Make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death. Putin is responsible,” Biden said, adding that he had “no reason to believe” the reports of Navalny’s death were untrue but that “Russian authorities are going to tell their own story.” “We don’t know exactly what happened but there is no doubt that the death of Navalny was a consequence of something Putin and his thugs did,” Biden said.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 | Image: AP

US Vice President Kamala Harris stated that Navalny's death “if confirmed” would be “a further sign of Putin’s brutality”. “Let us be clear: Russia is responsible,” she said at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that “Russia is responsible" for the death. “For more than a decade, the Russian government, Putin have persecuted, poisoned and imprisoned Alexey Navalny. And now reports of his death ... our hearts go out to his wife and his family," Blinken said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. "His death in a Russian prison and the fixation and fear of one man only underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system ... Russia is responsible for this,” he added.

Advertisement

Other Leaders

UK – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacted to the matter and called it “terrible news”. “This is terrible news. As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life. My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Russia, for whom this is a huge tragedy,” he wrote on X.

Advertisement

France – In his tribute to the Russian critic, French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Navalny’s courage. “In today's Russia, free spirits are sent to the Gulag and condemned to death. Anger and indignation. I pay tribute to the memory of Alexeï Navalny, his dedication, and his courage. My thoughts go out to his family, loved ones, and to the Russian people,” he wrote.

In today's Russia, free spirits are sent to the Gulag and condemned to death. Anger and indignation.



I pay tribute to the memory of Alexeï Navalny, his dedication, his courage. My thoughts go out to his family, loved ones, and to the Russian people. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 16, 2024

Canada – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the news “horrifying” and insisted that Navalny should never be in prison in the first place. “Reports of Alexei Navalny’s death are tragic and horrifying. An unwavering advocate for Russian democracy and freedom, his courage was unparalleled. To be clear: He should never have been imprisoned to begin with. Let this be an important reminder that we must continue to promote, protect, and defend democracy everywhere. The consequences of not doing so are stark,” the Canadian premier wrote on X. “I’m sending my deepest condolences to Alexei Navalny’s family – and to all those around the world who had championed his pursuit of justice. Canada remains committed to holding Putin responsible for his actions,” he furthered.

Reports of Alexei Navalny’s death are tragic and horrifying. An unwavering advocate for Russian democracy and freedom, his courage was unparalleled.



To be clear: He should never have been imprisoned to begin with. Let this be an important reminder that we must continue to… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 16, 2024

Italy – Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said in a statement, “The death of Alexei Navalny, during his detention, is another sad page that warns the international community.”

NATO – The Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, Jens Stoltenberg said that he is sad and concerned by the reports of Navalny’s death. “Saddened & concerned by the reports of Alexei Navalny's death. Russia has serious questions to answer. Navalny has been a strong voice for freedom & democracy; NATO & Allies had long called for his release. My thoughts are with his family & loved ones,” he wrote on X.

Advertisement

Saddened & concerned by the reports of Alexei Navalny's death. Russia has serious questions to answer. Navalny has been a strong voice for freedom & democracy; NATO & Allies had long called for his release. My thoughts are with his family & loved ones. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 16, 2024

EU – The President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen has been one of the most vocal leaders when it comes to this particular case. “Deeply disturbed and saddened by news of the death of Alexei Navalny. Putin fears nothing more than dissent from his people. A grim reminder of what Putin and his regime are all about. Let's unite in our fight to safeguard the freedom and safety of those who dare to stand up against autocracy,” she wrote on X. While speaking to reporters at Munich, she insisted that the world lost a “freedom fighter in Alexei Navalny”. On the sidelines of the security conference, she also took time to have a word with Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya. EU President Charles Michel also noted that Navalny fought for the “values of freedom”. “Alexei @navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy. For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice. The EU holds the Russian regime for sole responsibility for this tragic death. I extend my deepest condolences to his family. And to those who fight for democracy around the world in the darkest conditions. Fighters die. But the fight for #freedom never ends,” he wrote on X.

Advertisement

Deeply disturbed and saddened by news of the death of Alexei Navalny.



Putin fears nothing more than dissent from his own people.



A grim reminder of what Putin and his regime are all about.



Let's unite in our fight to safeguard the freedom and safety of those who dare to… pic.twitter.com/YoIbS7XbdX — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 16, 2024

Alexei @navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy. For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice.



The EU holds the Russian regime for sole responsible for this tragic death.



I extend my deepest condolences to his family. And to those who fight for democracy around… — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) February 16, 2024

His Wife

Alexei Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, blamed the reported death of her husband on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime, saying they are responsible for all of the “terrible things” being done to the country and predicting that they won’t remain in power for long.

Advertisement

Speaking from the main stage at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Navalnaya said that if her husband did in fact die – she wants Putin and his friends in power to know that they “bear responsibility for what they did to our country, to my family and to my husband.” “I want Putin, his entourage, Putin's friends & his gov. to know they will be held responsible for what they have done to our country, my family, and my husband. And that day will come very soon,” she said.

Dear Yuliya, you and your family have bravely supported Alexei Navalny in his cause for so many years.



Today, we also bow our heads to the entire family. pic.twitter.com/sw34KmrPQi — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 16, 2024

She said she wavered on whether to speak at the conference or to fly straight to the couple’s two children. “But then I thought what Alexey would do in my place. And I’m sure he would be here. He would be on this stage.”

